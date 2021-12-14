 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert