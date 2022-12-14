This evening in Omaha: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
A powerful blizzard is forecast for western Nebraska beginning Monday evening.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods …
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Pe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…