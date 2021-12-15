Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Windy with a few showers in the evening. Then clear skies overnight. Low 29F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.