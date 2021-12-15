 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Windy with a few showers in the evening. Then clear skies overnight. Low 29F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert