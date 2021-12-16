Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Friday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
