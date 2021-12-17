For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
