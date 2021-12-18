Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.