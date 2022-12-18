This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
A powerful blizzard is forecast for western Nebraska beginning Monday evening.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect peri…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecast…
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Pe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. K…