 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert