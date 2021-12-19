This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Although it looked like something out of an alien-invasion movie, the National Weather Service says it was just a cloud, but an unusual one.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Windy with a few showers in the evening. Then clear skies overnight. Low 29F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decre…
Powerful straight-line winds in excess of 90 mph raked across Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday and as many as two dozen tornadoes were reported in the two states.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temper…