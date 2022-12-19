 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert