Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect peri…
A powerful blizzard is forecast for western Nebraska beginning Monday evening.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see…
Blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills are in the forecast. In Omaha, the worst conditions are expected to be Wednesday night into Saturday morning.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.