Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.