For the drive home in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
- Updated
Nebraska's alert system for winter road conditions has been expanded to include weather radar and more information for commercial drivers.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Par…