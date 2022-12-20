For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -11 degrees. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills are in the forecast. In Omaha, the worst conditions are expected to be Wednesday night into Saturday morning.
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
