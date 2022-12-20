 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -11 degrees. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

