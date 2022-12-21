Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Periods of snow and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low around -10F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -5, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.