For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
