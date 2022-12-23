This evening's outlook for Omaha: Mostly clear. Low -4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . A -7-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
