Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

