Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills are in the forecast. In Omaha, the worst conditions are expected to be Wednesday night into Saturday morning.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Omaha's high temperature isn't forecast to climb much above zero until Saturday and wind chills won't crest that threshold until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
