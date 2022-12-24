 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert