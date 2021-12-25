Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.