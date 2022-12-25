 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

