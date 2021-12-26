 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

