This evening in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Record-setting tornadoes left a trail of damage across the central U.S. In Nebraska, the state's largest farm insurer said Dec. 15 will go down as the biggest December storm loss in 130 years.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.