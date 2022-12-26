 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds. Low near 5F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

