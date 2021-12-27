 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert