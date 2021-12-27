Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.