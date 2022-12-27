 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

