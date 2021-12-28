 Skip to main content
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

