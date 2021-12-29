Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Omaha Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.