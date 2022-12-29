Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.