Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Omaha's high temperature isn't forecast to climb much above zero until Saturday and wind chills won't crest that threshold until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
Blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills are in the forecast. In Omaha, the worst conditions are expected to be Wednesday night into Saturday morning.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15. 5 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …