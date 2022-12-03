Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.