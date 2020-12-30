 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 10.87. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

