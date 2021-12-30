Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
- Updated
At midnight Friday, revelers welcoming in the New Year could step outside to howling winds, snow and below-zero wind chills. New Year's Day is expected to be bitterly cold.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Record-setting tornadoes left a trail of damage across the central U.S. In Nebraska, the state's largest farm insurer said Dec. 15 will go down as the biggest December storm loss in 130 years.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
- Updated
By the time the thick fog hanging over the metro rolls out, Omahans should be in store for a warmer-than-average holiday weekend.
- Updated
Although it looked like something out of an alien-invasion movie, the National Weather Service says it was just a cloud, but an unusual one.