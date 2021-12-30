 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

