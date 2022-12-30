This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
