This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 13.48. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Exp…
- Updated
An Arctic front could lead to poor visibility and icy roads.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.36. 21 degrees …