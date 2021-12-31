 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 3F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

