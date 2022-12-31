 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

