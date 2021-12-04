Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
