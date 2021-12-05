Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
- Updated
A high temperature of 68 degrees was recorded at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, setting a new record high for Dec. 2. The previous record of 67 degrees was set in 1973, according to the National Weather Service.
- Updated
Nebraska's alert system for winter road conditions has been expanded to include weather radar and more information for commercial drivers.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.