For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
