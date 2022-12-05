 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

