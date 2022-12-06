Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
