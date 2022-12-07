This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
