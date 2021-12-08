 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

