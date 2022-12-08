 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert