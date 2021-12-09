 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

