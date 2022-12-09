 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

