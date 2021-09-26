 Skip to main content
Douglas County placed under a burn ban amid high temps
Douglas County was placed under an indefinite burn ban Sunday, according to Joel Sacks, chief of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department and a member of an organization of Douglas County fire chiefs.

Temperatures on Sunday reached 89 degrees at Eppley Airfield, according to the National Weather Service. Similar highs are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, though winds are expected to be relatively light.

Rain is forecast to move in Wednesday night, and rain chances are in the forecast through the weekend.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

