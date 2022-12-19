Drivers in Nebraska face potentially deadly travel conditions ahead of holiday weekend

Life-threatening travel conditions are expected to descend on parts of the central and eastern U.S. later this week, including Nebraska, and even some meteorologists are telling their families to stay home.

Blizzard conditions and extreme cold will combine to produce what could be the most dangerous Christmas travel weather in nearly 40 years in the heart of the country.

Anyone traveling later this week from the Rocky Mountains eastward should check conditions before heading out. Air travel is likely to be affected late in the week.

In eastern Nebraska, the worst of the weather will be Wednesday night into Saturday morning.

Snowfall early in the week, ahead of a powerful Arctic outbreak, will set the stage for problems to develop.

Snowfall totals are uncertain, but the flakes will be so light and fluffy they will easily get picked up by the strong winds headed this way.

During the worst of conditions, winds of 40 mph to 50 mph could generate whiteout conditions that could disorient drivers, and drifting snow could bog down vehicles, the National Weather Service said. Stranded drivers will be at risk of hypothermia as wind chills drop to double-digit below-zero levels, forecasts indicate.

Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said he told his loved ones to reschedule their Thursday travel plans.

"I told them, 'No, you're not allowed,'" he said. "I'm not quick to do that."

Instead, his advice for them was to hit the road on Wednesday or Saturday.

That said, anyone traveling Saturday should check forecasts along multiple points of their route.

Retired meteorologist John Pollack was so concerned by the developing forecast that he emailed The World-Herald to raise the alarm.

Pollack said the forecast reminds him of Christmas 1983, when strong winds and bitter cold in the aftermath of a snowstorm generated the lowest wind chills he had experienced.

"The situation was bad enough that people who were stranded in their vehicles were in serious danger of freezing before they could be helped, especially in rural areas," he wrote. "We're facing that again."

Given the breadth and power of the storm, Pollack said he expects Interstates in the region, including I-70, I-80, I-90, I-29 and I-35, to be impassable at times.

Of particular concern, he said, are people who haven't experienced conditions such as what's expected in the area, especially young people who rely on cellphone apps to guide decisions.

"Things can go bad fast," he said. "You can get stuck, and you can really freeze before someone can get to you."

The National Weather Service has begun briefing emergency officials and issuing advisories to the public. Those advisories are expected to intensify as the storm draws closer.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said travelers can check road conditions by dialing 511. Thomas said a key message for travelers who become stranded later this week is to stay in their vehicles and call for help.

"Inside the vehicle is the safest place to be and the easiest place for help to locate you," he said.

Motorists in need of emergency assistance can call *55 from their cellphones for the NSP Highway Helpline.

Thomas also advised travelers to tell people what route they plan to take and their intended arrival time so that it's easier to find them should they get stranded and are unable to call for help.

AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald's private weather consultant, said the storm likely will have a significant impact on air travel.

Tom Kines, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, said airports could begin experiencing delays Wednesday in Denver. From there, the dominoes could fall as stormy conditions move eastward.

Kines, too, said it is critical that anyone who will be outdoors later this week, especially during the overnight hours, to dress appropriately.

"I hope they don't have to be outdoors," he said. "But you have got to protect yourself from the cold. Keep your body covered up. Don't leave your face exposed or your ears or nose or hands, because frostbite can set up pretty quickly."