Drought a worry in Nebraska spring forecast; storms also a threat

Concerns about drought loom large in the spring forecast issued Thursday by the U.S. Climate Prediction Center.

Across nearly all of the western half of the U.S., including virtually all of Nebraska, drought is expected to persist or intensify over the next three months, according to the center, which is part of the National Weather Service.

The reasons are varied and include the global weather pattern known as La Niña and the forward momentum of existing drought.

Beyond that gloomy long-term outlook, there's hope for much-needed moisture over the next several days in eastern Nebraska as two weather systems move through. The first was expected Thursday evening. A second round of rain is expected to arrive early next week, said Clint Aegerter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Eastern Nebraska is likely better positioned to receive more moisture with next week's storm than was expected to fall on Thursday, he said. That's because eastern Nebraska was on the northern edge of Thursday's weather system but is expected to catch a larger share of next week's storm, he said.

"It looks like we have a pretty good shot of rain for the entire area," Aegerter said of the Monday-Tuesday time frame.

Nearly 60% of the continental U.S. already is in drought, the largest extent since 2013, said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch of the Climate Prediction Center, which is housed in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

La Niña is a weather pattern that originates in cooler-than-normal waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. With that type of weather setup, Nebraska has a tendency to experience warmer and drier than average spring weather, said Trent Ford, Illinois state climatologist. Ford led a regional briefing Thursday on seasonal weather patterns.

Al Dutcher, Nebraska's associate state climatologist, said he's watching the next month and a half closely to gauge how the rest of spring will look. Dutcher said that if the southern U.S. continues to experience stormy weather, then Nebraska has a better shot at a wetter spring. The downside of a potentially wetter spring is that it could also bring more severe weather, he said.

Dutcher said his assessment is that the odds favor a stormy spring across the region, something that has been lacking the last two years.

