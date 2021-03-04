Drought becomes main worry along the Missouri; runoff expected to be lowest since 2012

Federal officials who manage water levels on the Missouri River are advising utilities, cities and others to prepare for potential water scarcity because of the ongoing drought.
The Army Corps of Engineers is projecting that runoff into the river upstream of Sioux City, Iowa, this year will be 84% of the average amount, the lowest since the flash drought of 2012. Sioux City is used as a guidepost because most of the river upstream of it is controlled by six large dams and is thus something humans can "manage."
John Remus, head of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division of the corps, said the forecast runoff, if it materializes, will be enough water to meet this year's needs along the river.
"We haven't hit any water conservation threshold yet, and we're not anticipating to (this year)," he said Thursday during a monthly update on river conditions. "If we do get a really dry spring and summer, we may be down to minimum flows, which could be problematic. Rather than waiting for that to happen, we're advising people to dust off their contingency plans to make sure they don't get caught unprepared."
About 90% of the Missouri River watershed is in near drought or drought, said Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, a part of the National Weather Service. Making long-term weather forecasts is dicey, but the outlook for improvement isn't good, based on information provided during the update:
>> Plains snowpack is virtually nonexistent
>> Mountain snowpack is at or below normal, with about a month left before it typically peaks.
>> Projections for March to May temperature and precipitation in the north-central U.S. tilt slightly toward warmer and drier than average.
>> Soil moisture is low.
Remus said it's too early to begin conserving water behind the dams.
"It's too early to tell if we are into a long extended drought or something that would require extreme measures on our part," he said.
In mid-March, the corps will increase releases from the dams so the river is high enough to float barges. Maintaining a deep enough channel in the river is part of the corps' congressional mandate, along with such things as reducing the flooding threat and meeting water supply needs. The corps will revisit its decision July 1.
"We don't want to end up without power, and we don't want to end up without water," Remus said.
Utilities pull water from the river to supply drinking water and keep electric power plants operating. When the river drops critically low, the use of their intake pipes can be jeopardized.
For the most part, the risk of ice jam flooding along the river and its tributaries has lessened. But despite drought, localized flooding can occur downstream of the dams anytime because of heavy rainfall.
