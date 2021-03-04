Drought becomes main worry along the Missouri; runoff expected to be lowest since 2012

Federal officials who manage water levels on the Missouri River are advising utilities, cities and others to prepare for potential water scarcity because of the ongoing drought.

The Army Corps of Engineers is projecting that runoff into the river upstream of Sioux City, Iowa, this year will be 84% of the average amount, the lowest since the flash drought of 2012. Sioux City is used as a guidepost because most of the river upstream of it is controlled by six large dams and is thus something humans can "manage."

John Remus, head of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division of the corps, said the forecast runoff, if it materializes, will be enough water to meet this year's needs along the river.

"We haven't hit any water conservation threshold yet, and we're not anticipating to (this year)," he said Thursday during a monthly update on river conditions. "If we do get a really dry spring and summer, we may be down to minimum flows, which could be problematic. Rather than waiting for that to happen, we're advising people to dust off their contingency plans to make sure they don't get caught unprepared."