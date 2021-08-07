Drought could intensify in Nebraska; low Missouri River levels projected

John Remus, who oversees management of the Missouri River for the corps, said the river will carry adequate water through Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri this winter, but that local conditions may make it hard for some entities to reach the water. At any given site along the river, intake pipes could get silted in or flows could be affected by changes to the channel.

The corps largely manages the river by controlling how much water the agency releases from the six dams. Remus said some downstream communities have told the corps that winter releases less than 12,000 cubic feet per second would compromise their ability to access water. Remus said the corps is setting its winter releases at the 12,000 cfs level.

And while drought plagues the upper Missouri River, the lower Missouri River in eastern Kansas and the State of Missouri saw several rounds of flooding in July due to heavy rains. That area has a better than 50-50 chance of seeing more flooding going into the fall, Low said.

Intense drought and flooding rains are both natural occurrences, but a worsening of both are consequences of global warming, scientists have said.

Overall, about 64% of the Missouri River watershed is mired in drought, Low said.

