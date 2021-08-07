Drought could intensify in Nebraska; low Missouri River levels projected

Drought may intensify in Nebraska in the weeks ahead, despite whatever rain falls over the weekend.
About 75% of the state is in drought or near drought, and the long-term outlook favors a warmer, and possibly drier than normal August, so the state could slip deeper into drought. That's according to the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Climate Prediction Center.
Much worse conditions grip the states to the north and west of Nebraska, according to Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service's Missouri Basin River Forecast Center.
That northern drought has severely limited the amount of water flowing into the six Missouri River reservoirs that Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri rely upon for regulated flows into the river.
Last month's runoff was only 34% of average above Sioux City, said Kevin Grode of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Upstream of Sioux City is where six massive dams are located, and those dams are critical to regulating flows in the river. This year is shaping up to be the 10th driest upstream of Sioux City in 123 years of record-keeping, Grode said.
Because runoff has been scarce, the corps, which manages the dams, is advising downstream municipalities, energy utilities and industrial users to prepare for low river levels this winter.
John Remus, who oversees management of the Missouri River for the corps, said the river will carry adequate water through Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri this winter, but that local conditions may make it hard for some entities to reach the water. At any given site along the river, intake pipes could get silted in or flows could be affected by changes to the channel.
The corps largely manages the river by controlling how much water the agency releases from the six dams. Remus said some downstream communities have told the corps that winter releases less than 12,000 cubic feet per second would compromise their ability to access water. Remus said the corps is setting its winter releases at the 12,000 cfs level.
And while drought plagues the upper Missouri River, the lower Missouri River in eastern Kansas and the State of Missouri saw several rounds of flooding in July due to heavy rains. That area has a better than 50-50 chance of seeing more flooding going into the fall, Low said.
Intense drought and flooding rains are both natural occurrences, but a worsening of both are consequences of global warming, scientists have said.
Overall, about 64% of the Missouri River watershed is mired in drought, Low said.