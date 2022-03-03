Drought expand and eats at snowpack, runoff in Missouri River basin

As drought continues across much of the U.S., runoff into the large reservoirs that feed the Missouri River remains below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

February runoff in the upper Missouri River was 78% of average. The below-average runoff was due to below-average snowpack and dry soils. Mountain snowpack is running about 80% of normal.

Beginning in mid-March, releases from Gavins Point Dam will be increased to provide more flow in the river for barges and other boats.

The corps will host its spring public meetings the week of April 11. These meetings are a forum for updating people on conditions in the basin and plans for operating flows from the dams. There are six large dams on the upper Missouri River.

