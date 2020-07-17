Drought has officially come to the Omaha metro

Those dry, brittle grasses aren’t lying. The Omaha metro has officially slipped into drought.

This week’s National Drought Monitor added portions of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa to the areas of the country considered in drought.

The Omaha metro has intermittently slid into drought in recent years, according to the Monitor, but it’s been since 2012-2014 timeframe since there have been prolonged periods of drought along the Nebraska-Iowa border.

The monitor is published by the National Drought Mitigation Center, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

This weekend’s hot dry weather will only add to the stress on the landscape. But there’s a potential for good news. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of rain and storms in the Omaha metro Sunday evening into next week.

Dave Pearson, a hydrologist with the weather service in Valley, said a good rainfall would help, but it will take successive rains to pull the region out of drought.

If the dry conditions persist, horticulturists say trees and shrubs need a weekly deep soaking of water, about an inch. That contrasts, they say, to the more frequent shallower watering that benefits lawns.

