Drought, wildfires are Nebraska's top weather stories of 2020

Wildfires: The state’s driest August on record fueled large range fires. By early September, the state had recorded more than 625 wildfires, the most since 2012, the state’s record year. The Hubbard Gap Fire in the Nebraska Panhandle left six volunteer firefighters injured, prompted two emergency evacuations and devoured 4,000 acres. The Aristocrat Fire near Chadron erupted the day after the Hubbard Gap Fire, and the two large fires severely taxed resources.

Hazy skies: Smoke from massive wildfires in western states turned Nebraska’s skies hazy and milky. For the most part, the smoke from the tragic fires remained in the upper atmosphere and did little more than enhance Nebraska sunsets. But there were days when it did filter down and affect air quality. At one point in September, visibility in the North Platte area dropped to about a mile, said Chris Buttler, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Landspouts: The year was light on tornadoes, but clusters of landspouts occurred over the summer in Nebraska, lighting up social media and making for riveting photography. Landspouts lack the strength of traditional tornadoes and often appear as thin ropes. In July, the National Weather Service received more than a dozen reports of landspouts in western Nebraska and a handful in Colorado.