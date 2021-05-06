Drought will likely cause Missouri River to be lower than normal this summer

For the first time since 2013, drought is affecting decisions on how to manage the Missouri River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday said that some reservoirs and the river will likely be lower than usual this summer and that releases from the massive upstream dams will likely be below average this fall and winter. So the agency is advising those who rely on the reservoirs and river to prepare for lower levels.

John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management for the corps, said the corps hasn't had to manage the river for drought since 2013, and that was in the wake of the flash drought of 2012. That year, the problem was short-lived, he said. This year, he said that he expects the river to have enough water to meet needs but that local entities should take steps to ensure that they can reach that water.

"There will be adequate water in reservoirs and the river to supply all needs," Remus said. "However, the corps doesn't provide access. ... It's up to you to maintain access."